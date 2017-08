A man crosses a pedestrian bridge next to the headquarters of internet and fixed-line phone company Telmex, commercial brand of America Movil, in Mexico City July 9, 2014.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) said on Tuesday its board will propose to shareholders that it delist its shares from the Nasdaq and Latibex stock exchanges, without giving any further information.

In a regulatory statement, America Movil also said it would offer shareholders the choice to receive the second part of their ordinary dividend in cash or in shares.