FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Movil undecided on future of its KPN stake: Slim spokesman
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
October 16, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

America Movil undecided on future of its KPN stake: Slim spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil has not decided whether to sell its shares in Dutch telecom KPN or keep them, a spokesman for billionaire Carlos Slim told Reuters on Wednesday.

America Movil had accumulated nearly 30 percent of KPN’s stock and had sought to buy the rest of the company in a 7.2 billion euro ($9.5 billion) offer.

The Mexican company’s position was diluted, however, when KPN’s foundation acted to block that offer at the end of August.

Selling the shares “is an option, as is keeping them,” said Arturo Elias, the main spokesman for Slim’s companies, in an interview.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay, Tomas Sarmiento and Simon Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.