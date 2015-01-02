Mexico finds body of missing American in canyon

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An American who went missing in a mountain forest in the central Mexican state of Morelos was found dead in a canyon, a state official said on local TV on Friday.

The American, Hari Simran Singh Khalsa, who left a yoga retreat on Dec. 30 for a short day-hike in the rocky hills around the town of Tepotzlan, “apparently fell from a canyon,” a Morelos government official tweeted.

Emily Smith, the man’s wife, told reporters her husband had sent her a text during his hike saying he was lost but asking her to save lunch for him.