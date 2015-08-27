FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Circus animals from Mexico find new home in U.S. sanctuary
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 27, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Circus animals from Mexico find new home in U.S. sanctuary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER - Eight lions, a puma, two bobcats and a coyote  rescued from circuses in Mexico arrived safely in Colorado and their new home at a wildlife refuge center.

    The animals were transported to the United States on a flight dubbed  “Trip to Freedom” after Mexico outlawed the use of animals in circuses in January. Many of them were found emaciated and in poor condition and were treated in Mexico before being shipped to the United States.

    The Wild Animal Sanctuary, which was established in 1980, is the oldest and largest nonprofit sanctuary in the United States dedicated exclusively to rescuing captive exotic and endangered carnivores. It is home to more than  400 rescued animals.

Reporting by Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.