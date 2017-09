A man carries a cooler as he passes giant bottles of Coca Cola on a beach in Cancun, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican bottling company Arca Continental (AC.MX) said on Wednesday it had signed a letter of intent with the Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED to operate the Coca-Cola franchise in parts of the United States.