#Business News
July 2, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

ArcelorMittal Mexico unit to slash 2,800 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A road sign with the crossed out city name of Florange is seen in front of the ArcelorMittal plant in Florange, Eastern France, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

MONTERREY (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest producer of steel, will cut 2,800 jobs at its Mexico unit as global prices slump, it said in a joint statement with local competitors on Wednesday, while accusing Russia, China and Turkey of dumping steel on markets at levels below production costs.

Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) (AHMSA.MX), DeAcero and ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS warned in the statement that if Mexico continues to import steel products at what it called dumping prices, the number of job cuts will rise.

AHMSA said in June it would cut its workforce by 20 percent, around 4,500 jobs, and suspend investments. DeAcero said it had fired 2,500 workers and suspended operations at one plant.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
