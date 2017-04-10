FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Asur acquires majority in airport groups in Colombia
April 10, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 4 months ago

Mexico's Asur acquires majority in airport groups in Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in two peers in Colombia, Airplan and Aeropuertos de Oriente, for some $262 million.

The Mexican company known as Asur (ASURB.MX), said once the deal was concluded, it would hold 92.42 percent of Airplan's capital and 97.26 percent of Aeropuertos de Oriente.

The two companies each have concessions to operate six airports in Colombian cities including Medellin, Cucuta, Bucaramanga, Santa Marta and Monteria, Asur said in a statement.

The deal is subject to approval from Colombian authorities, the Mexican company added.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Alexandra Alper

