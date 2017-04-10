Mexico's Asur acquires majority in airport groups in Colombia

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in two peers in Colombia, Airplan and Aeropuertos de Oriente, for some $262 million.

The Mexican company known as Asur (ASURB.MX), said once the deal was concluded, it would hold 92.42 percent of Airplan's capital and 97.26 percent of Aeropuertos de Oriente.

The two companies each have concessions to operate six airports in Colombian cities including Medellin, Cucuta, Bucaramanga, Santa Marta and Monteria, Asur said in a statement.

The deal is subject to approval from Colombian authorities, the Mexican company added.