FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico airport operator Asur reports lower quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 22, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico airport operator Asur reports lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, which operates Cancun airport and eight others in Mexico’s southeast, said on Monday its first-quarter profit fell 9.6 percent, hurt by a jump in taxes that offset higher revenue.

The company, known locally as Asur (ASURB.MX) (ASR.N), earned 486.6 million pesos ($39 million) in the quarter, compared with 538 million pesos during the first quarter of 2012.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 10.7 percent to 828.5 million pesos. Asur said revenue rose 6.9 percent to 1.375 billion pesos for the quarter, helped by a 8.5 percent increase in passenger traffic from the year-earlier period.

Asur (ASURB.MX) said in February that Aerostar Airport Holding, which it partly owns, won approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for a 40-year lease to operate Puerto Rico’s biggest airport.

Asur shares were down 3 percent at 160.90 pesos in morning trading.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.