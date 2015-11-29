FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico tests charred remains as authorities seek missing Aussies
November 29, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico tests charred remains as authorities seek missing Aussies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities will run DNA tests on two charred bodies found earlier this week in a camper van, in a state infamous for narcotics gangs and about 100 miles from where two missing Australian surfers were last spotted.

Dean Lucas and Adam Coleman, who were in Mexico surfing, were due to travel to the western city of Guadalajara on Nov. 21 but they did not arrive, according to a message posted on social media site Facebook.

A burnt-out van that was similar to the pair’s was found in Sinaloa state not far from the Pacific coast, about 124 miles (200 km) south of where they were last seen and about 445 miles (716 km) north of Guadalajara, according to an official in Sinaloa’s local prosecutor’s office.

The official said the bodies were too charred to identify. The girlfriends of the two men are helping with DNA testing, he said.

Reporting by Anahi Rama and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Leslie Adler

