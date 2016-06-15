FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi plans to make electric version of Q5 model in Mexico: sources
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 15, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Audi plans to make electric version of Q5 model in Mexico: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Audi logo is seen at an automobile centre in Minsk, Belarus, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German carmaker Audi plans to make an electric version of its Q5 SUVs at its new plant in Mexico, two sources with knowledge of the project said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen AG’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury car brand is set to open a $1.3 billion factory in Mexico on Sept. 30, its first in the country and eventually slated to be Audi’s only source globally for the Q5 models.

The plant in San Jose Chiapa in central Mexico will produce the gasoline-powered Q5 at first, but plans to introduce the electric version in the near term, said the sources, who requested anonymity.

“They are training personnel,” one of the sources said, adding that the project does not yet have a launch date.

The Q5 is one of Audi’s best-selling models worldwide. The plant in Mexico should begin by producing 150,000 cars a year, the sources said.

Reporting by Luis Rojas, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.