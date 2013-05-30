FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Depression Barbara breaks up on Mexico's gulf coast
May 30, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Depression Barbara breaks up on Mexico's gulf coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Barbara weakened to a depression before dissipating on Thursday as it skirted southern Mexico’s gulf coast.

Barbara reached hurricane strength on Wednesday, hitting the southern Pacific coast near Mexico’s biggest oil refinery and flooding roads, toppling trees and killing three men. Refinery operations were not disrupted.

It weakened to a tropical storm as it moved inland, then to a tropical depression and finally to “remnants”.

“Barbara dissipates,” the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. “Satellite images and surface observations indicate that Barbara no longer has a well-defined center of circulation, and is therefore no longer a tropical cyclone.”

However rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, it added.

The remnants of Barbara were located around 25 miles north-northwest of the major port city of Coatzacoalcos in southern Mexico, with maximum sustained winds dropping to around 25 mph, the center said.

It was moving north-northwest at 3 mph.

Reporting by Liz Diaz; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

