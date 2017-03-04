FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Blast kills at least 3 in Mexico town hit by December fireworks explosion
#World News
March 4, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 5 months ago

Blast kills at least 3 in Mexico town hit by December fireworks explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three people were killed on Saturday when a house where fireworks were being made blew up in the same town recently hit by a devastating explosion of a fireworks market, local authorities said.

The house, in a residential neighborhood of Tultepec outside Mexico City, was destroyed by the blast, which sent a large plume of smoke into the air, according to TV images.

Two children and a woman were killed, the State of Mexico government said in a statement, noting that fireworks were being made in the home. Seven more people were injured, it said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. The state's Red Cross said on its Twitter account that there had been a gas leak.

A series of massive explosions destroyed a fireworks market in Tultepec in December and killed more than three dozen people.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler

