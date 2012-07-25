Aeromexico places historic $11 billion Boeing order

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s largest airline Aeromexico on Wednesday placed an $11 billion order with Boeing (BA.N), in what the company said was the biggest aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in the country’s history.

The order is for 90 737-8 planes and 10 Dreamliners, Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) said in a statement.

Aeromexico, which went public last year, said the Dreamliners will begin arriving in the summer of 2013 and the 737-8 aircraft will be delivered starting in 2018.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) in June bought a 4 percent stake in Aeromexico for $65 million.

Aeromexico increased its market share after rival Mexicana ceased operations before filing for bankruptcy in 2010.

The Mexican airline’s shares were unchanged in early morning trading.

Boeing, which posted better-than-expected results on Wednesday, is on track to overtake rival Airbus EAD.PA in plane deliveries this year.