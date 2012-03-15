Brazil, Mexico near deal to save auto trade pact

BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has bowed to Brazil’s demand that it slash auto exports to Brazil, a Brazilian official said on Thursday, but it may be a hollow victory that will do little to stem a steep slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy.

Brazilian Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said Mexico agreed to limit its annual auto exports, starting this year, to a rolling average of the prior three year’s exports.

That arrangement would require Mexico to slash the value of its exports by more than a third from 2011 to about $1.4 billion this year, according to Mexican trade figures.

Brazil had called for renegotiating a decade-old trade agreement after the value of Mexican car exports jumped by around 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil’s automakers.

The dispute has undermined relations between Latin America’s top two economies and laid bare the differences between free-trade disciple Mexico and Brazil, which is increasingly resorting to protectionist measures.

“We’re going to close a deal that will be good for both Brazil and Mexico,” Pimentel told reporters, shortly after returning to Brazil from Mexico City, where senior officials from both countries were meeting to resolve the impasse.

Mexican Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari said the two countries were close to a temporary modification of the auto deal, signed in 2002, that helped open up trade between the countries.

“I hope to give some good news today,” Ferrari said as he went into a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota in Mexico City.

Pimentel said further discussion were required on Brazil’s demands that Mexico increase the amount of Latin American-made parts used by Mexican manufacturers. He also said Brazil backed down from its demand to open up trade in trucks.

Brazil has asked Mexico to raise the amount of Latin American parts used in Mexican-made cars from 30 percent to 35 percent in 2012, increasing gradually to 45 percent. Auto industry executives say companies would struggle to meet those demands.

Brazil’s bid to reduce Mexican auto exports could upset countries like the United States that provide components for cars made in Mexico. It could also dent the investment plans of Asian carmakers based in Mexico.

Analysts said Brazil may succeed in curbing its trade deficit with Mexico, but that a quota on Mexican exports will not solve the issues that are making Brazilian automakers less competitive than their Mexican rivals.

Manufacturers in Brazil have been hurt by a local currency that is stronger than Mexico’s peso, while also facing high local taxes and wages.

Brazil is desperate to prop up its industries after output slumped last year in the face of cheap imports from China, Mexico and other countries.

INVESTMENTS ENDANGERED

Asian automakers based in Mexico have significantly ramped up exports to Brazil in recent years, using the relative weakness of the Mexican peso and the strength of the Brazilian real to supercharge profits.

Brazil’s move to limit commerce could endanger recently announced plans by Honda (7267.T) and Mazda (7261.T) to build factories in Guanajuato state. It could also affect Nissan’s (7201.T) plans to build a plant in Aguascalientes state.

Auto industry experts said companies have made Mexican investments based partly on expectations that Mexico would have unfettered access to the Brazilian market.

“Firms like Mazda came to Mexico thinking precisely about the Brazilian market,” said Armando Soto, an auto industry consultant at Kaso y Asociados in Mexico City.

In terms of total car exports from Mexico, U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co. (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N) led the pack last year, followed by Germany’s Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).