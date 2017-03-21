FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Mexico suspends imports of Brazilian meat, poultry amid health concerns
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico suspends imports of Brazilian meat, poultry amid health concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has suspended all meat and poultry imports from Brazil since March 19, the government said Tuesday, dealing another blow to the world's top beef and poultry exporter amid growing concerns about the quality of those products.

Mexico said that owing to the health concerns, it has suspended the poultry imports from Brazil it normally receives, adding that it does not import Brazilian beef or pork products.

Brazilian authorities on Tuesday began scouring meat plants closed after a probe into corruption by health inspectors and the alleged sale of rotten products.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Anthony Esposito

