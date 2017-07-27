UK targets preferential trade with Mexico after Brexit: minister

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox speaks during an interview with Reuters at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 20, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - British international trade secretary Liam Fox said on Thursday he has an informal agreement with his Mexican counterpart, economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo, to maintain the United Kingdom's preferential trade with Mexico after Brexit.

Fox, who was speaking to reporters during a visit to Mexico City, added that he hoped Mexico and the European Union would press ahead with concluding their updated free trade agreement, talks for which are ongoing.