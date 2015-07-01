FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico outlines budget program cuts for 2016
#Business News
July 1, 2015 / 1:34 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico outlines budget program cuts for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Tuesday outlined dozens of social services, education and farm subsidy programs it wants to cut next year as it seeks to eliminate wasteful spending and offset a decline in oil revenue.

The finance ministry sent lawmakers a list of programs, including 56 programs set to be eliminated, among other changes that would fuse another 261 programs into 99. The statement did not include specific amounts of proposed cuts.

The ministry will submit a complete 2016 budget plan in early September.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

