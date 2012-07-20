Bus crash in Mexico kills 21 passengers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A bus skidded off the road on Friday in the western Mexican state of Nayarit, killing 21 passengers and injuring at least 29 others, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Chapalilla-Tequepexpan bridge on the road between the cities of Tepic and Guadalajara, said Omar Landazuri of the Nayarit civil protection authorities.

Landazuri said that children were among the dead, but could not say how many. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The “Express Oro Tours” bus was coming from Chihuahua in northern Mexico and heading to the tourist area of Rincon de Guayabitos in Nayarit, Landazuri said.

Investigators were looking at two possible causes for why the bus skidded off the road.

“Possibly the brakes didn’t work or maybe the driver fell asleep,” said Landazuri.

Bus crashes are common in Latin America, where roads can be poor.