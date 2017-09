A logo is pictured on the building of Cargill International SA in Geneva August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill will unveil a $7.25 billion business plan for Mexico for 2015-2018, which includes financing for agriculture, crop purchases and $167 million in direct foreign investment, local paper El Financiero said on Tuesday.

