FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Cemex posts wider-than-expected quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 7, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Cemex posts wider-than-expected quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement companies, on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, hurt by weak sales in Europe.

The giant cement company, which was hurt by the U.S. housing slump and carries a heavy debt load from aggressive acquisitions, said although sales in its hard-hit U.S. unit increased 11 percent, cement sales in northern Europe and the Mediterranean region dropped.

The company’s total revenue was flat compared with the year-earlier quarter at $3.71 billion.

Cemex reported a higher quarterly operating profit of $285 million, up 26 percent from $227 million in the year-ago quarter, but that narrowly missed analysts’ expectations of $299 million in operating profit, according to a Reuters survey.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) reported a loss of $489 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $761 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a loss of $47 million, according to the Reuters survey.

Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has been digging out of deep debt obligations for the past three years.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.