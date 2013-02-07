Mexico's Cemex posts wider-than-expected quarterly loss

MEXICO CITY/MONTERREY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement companies, on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, hurt by weak sales in Europe.

The giant cement company, which was hurt by the U.S. housing slump and carries a heavy debt load from aggressive acquisitions, said although sales in its hard-hit U.S. unit increased 11 percent, cement sales in northern Europe and the Mediterranean region dropped.

The company’s total revenue was flat compared with the year-earlier quarter at $3.71 billion.

Cemex reported a higher quarterly operating profit of $285 million, up 26 percent from $227 million in the year-ago quarter, but that narrowly missed analysts’ expectations of $299 million in operating profit, according to a Reuters survey.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX) (CX.N) reported a loss of $489 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $761 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a loss of $47 million, according to the Reuters survey.

Cemex was hurt by the 2008 U.S. housing meltdown shortly after paying out $16 billion to buy Australian peer Rinker. It has been digging out of deep debt obligations for the past three years.