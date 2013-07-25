FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Cemex reports narrower second-quarter loss
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Cemex reports narrower second-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement companies, reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX)(CX.N) reported its loss narrowed to $152 million from $187 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales rose 4 percent to $4 billion in the second quarter, while operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization also was up 4 percent to $730 million, according to a preliminary statement.

Cemex did not immediately give comparative figures for sales and operating core profit in the year-earlier period.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.