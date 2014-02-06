FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cemex reports narrower fourth-quarter loss
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 6, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Cemex reports narrower fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker carries a bag of plaster ready to be distributed for sale at a Cemex plant August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement companies, reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as cement sales picked up in its foreign markets.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX) said its loss had narrowed to $255 million from $494 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Net sales rose by 4 percent to $3.9 billion, helped by a pickup in the United States and Europe, although sales in Mexico, which make up about one-fifth of the company’s total sales, dipped 6 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Infrastructure spending in Mexico last year was slow to get under way after a new government took office.

The company said operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was up 4 percent at $642 million.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.