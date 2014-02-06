Cemex reports narrower fourth-quarter loss

A worker carries a bag of plaster ready to be distributed for sale at a Cemex plant August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s biggest cement companies, reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as cement sales picked up in its foreign markets.

The Monterrey-based company (CMXCPO.MX) said its loss had narrowed to $255 million from $494 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Net sales rose by 4 percent to $3.9 billion, helped by a pickup in the United States and Europe, although sales in Mexico, which make up about one-fifth of the company’s total sales, dipped 6 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Infrastructure spending in Mexico last year was slow to get under way after a new government took office.

The company said operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was up 4 percent at $642 million.