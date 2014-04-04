FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cemex's Spanish unit fined 455 million euros after tax audit
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 4, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Cemex's Spanish unit fined 455 million euros after tax audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cemex Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano holds a news conference before the company's annual shareholders meeting in Monterrey February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement-maker Cemex said on Friday its Spanish unit had been fined 455 million euros by Spanish tax authorities after an audit led them to question some losses reported by the company between 2006 and 2009.

Cemex said it intends to appeal the fines.

“If all appeals that Cemex Espana files are adversely resolved, it could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations, liquidity and financial condition,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Cemex has been in Spain since 1992 when the Mexican company acquired what were then the country’s top two cement-makers. Its website lists it as one of Spain’s largest cement producers.

Shares in Cemex ended the day up 3.4 percent at 17.63 pesos ($1.36) before the fine was announced.

($1 = 13.0108 Pesos)

Reporting By Gabriela Lopez and Gabriel Stargardter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.