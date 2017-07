Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens, reacts during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico July 13, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday Mexico is not far from reaching a peak in inflation.

Carsten's also said the impact of a series of rate hikes on inflation would take time to be felt, reiterating comments made in an interview to Reuters on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation in Mexico is currently running at its highest level in more than eight-and-a-half years.