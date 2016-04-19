FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank hasn't intervened recently: Carstens
April 19, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Mexico central bank hasn't intervened recently: Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Central Bank of Mexico Agustin Carstens awaits the start of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Meeting during the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank hasn’t intervened directly in the foreign exchange market recently, but it reserves the right to do so in an effort to achieve its policy objectives, the central bank’s top official said on Tuesday.

Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens also said the bank won’t hesitate to raise interest rates to hold down inflation and/or to keep pace with possible further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Carstens was speaking at the annual Global Markets Macro conference organized by Credit Suisse here.

Reporting by Richard Leong

