Mexico central bank hasn't intervened recently: Carstens

(Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank hasn’t intervened directly in the foreign exchange market recently, but it reserves the right to do so in an effort to achieve its policy objectives, the central bank’s top official said on Tuesday.

Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens also said the bank won’t hesitate to raise interest rates to hold down inflation and/or to keep pace with possible further rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Carstens was speaking at the annual Global Markets Macro conference organized by Credit Suisse here.