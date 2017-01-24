FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico cenbank flags potential risks to growth from U.S. policy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 24, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 7 months ago

Mexico cenbank flags potential risks to growth from U.S. policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens addresses the audience during a seminar at the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico January 12, 2017.Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico faces risks to growth from any policies by the new U.S. administration that impede production chains between the two nations and cause a decline in exports and foreign direct investment, the country's central bank governor said on Monday.

In a presentation to opposition lawmakers, Governor Agustin Carstens said Mexico's liberalization of fuel prices would also have a transitory but "undesirable" impact on inflation.

He also said he did not expect inflationary pressure to arise from aggregate demand, facilitating the convergence of Mexico's headline inflation rate to the bank's target in 2018.

Reporting by Natalie Schachar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.