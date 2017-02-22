FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Carstens hails FX hedge as Mexico peso strongest since Trump election
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 22, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 6 months ago

Carstens hails FX hedge as Mexico peso strongest since Trump election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican peso and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, November 3, 2016.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's peso extended gains to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges.

In an interview with local news agency Notimex, Mexico's central bank head Agustin Carstens said the stronger peso MXN=D2, which gained 0.6 percent on Wednesday to trade at 19.89 per greenback, reflected confidence in the hedge.

"The measure has been very successful," Carstens said, adding the hedge helps remove volatility from the foreign exchange market.

Mexico's foreign exchange commission said the first auction of the new instruments will be on March 6 for up to $1 billion.

Reporting by Natalie Schachar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.