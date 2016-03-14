FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico central bank seen holding key interest rate steady: Reuters poll
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 14, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Mexico central bank seen holding key interest rate steady: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is expected to hold its key lending rate MXCBIR=ECI steady on Friday, after its monetary policy meeting, though it could raise borrowing costs in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

All 15 analysts surveyed said they expect the benchmark interest rate to remain at 3.75 percent, after a surprise rate hike of 50 basis points in February.

The median estimate is for 4.00 percent at the end of the second quarter, and 4.25 percent at the end of the year.

The central bank is due to announce its decision at 13:00 local time on Friday.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.