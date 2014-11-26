China, Mexico officials meet, no mention of scrapped rail deal

A man waits for a freight train to pass by before crossing the street in Azcapotzalco borough in Mexico City November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and Mexico’s transport ministers have met to discuss future cooperation in transport infrastructure, according to a statement from the Chinese ministry, which mentioned no talk of a recently scrapped $3.75 billion high-speed rail deal.

China’s Yang Chuantang and Mexico’s communications and transport minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza met in Beijing on Tuesday, after Mexico abruptly revoked the contract awarded to a team led by state-owned China Railway Construction due to transparency concerns.

Mexico said on Sunday that the meeting was to discuss the cancellation of the deal, for which the consortium was the sole bidder, as well as Mexican plans to build a $10 billion state-owned and privately-operated network.

China’s trade ministry previously said it believed there were legal grounds for compensation after the agreement was canceled.

The Wednesday statement on the Ministry of Transport website said Yang spoke about China and Mexico’s good cooperative relationship on transport infrastructure while Esparza said he hoped more Chinese companies would invest in Mexican infrastructure such as railways, roads and airports.