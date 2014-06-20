FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico seeks arrest of three Banamex employees in Oceanografia case
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico seeks arrest of three Banamex employees in Oceanografia case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Attorney General is seeking to arrest three Banamex employees, including at least one senior employee, in connection with a fraud probe involving the Citigroup Mexican unit and oil services company Oceanografia, the attorney general said on Friday.

Citigroup has discovered some $565 million in loans linked to fraud at Banamex. In May, it fired 11 employees amid an internal review.

The investigation is focusing on how Oceanografia [OCNGR.UL], a top service provider to state-run oil giant Pemex [PEMX.UL], was able to borrow hundreds of millions from Banamex using as collateral its own estimates of payments it was owed by Pemex.

“The bank employees who allowed this to happen broke the law,” Attorney General Jesus Murillo told a special commission of Mexico’s senators on Friday. “These are not second-class employees. At least in one case, one is or was a high-ranking employee.”

There could also be more arrests to come from companies involved, Murillo said, adding, “And that is all I‘m going to say, but there are more and there are more lines to the investigation.”

Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.