FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca Cola says to maintain $1 billion a year Mexico investment
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Coca Cola says to maintain $1 billion a year Mexico investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos are seen on Coca-Cola bottles in Zurich, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Coca Cola Company said on Wednesday it would maintain its roughly $1 billion a year investment in Mexico, its largest market outside the United States, until 2020.

The company, which co-owns bottler Coca Cola FEMSA, said its investment between 2014-2020 would be more than $8.2 billion, or $1.17 billion, per year.

“For the last 10 years the Coca Cola System has invested an average of $1 billion a year and we are reaffirming that promise until 2020,” Francisco Crespo, president of Coca Cola Mexico said in a news release.

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.