FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico Finance Minister has 'nothing to add' on house purchase report
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico Finance Minister has 'nothing to add' on house purchase report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray speaks during an official ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

ACAPULCO (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday he would not comment further on a report that a contractor who has embroiled the government in a conflict-of-interest scandal sold him a house without making a profit.

“I have nothing to add to the comments I already gave to the newspaper before publication ... I will not make any more comments,” Videgaray told reporters at Mexico’s annual banking conference in the beach resort of Acapulco.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that property records showed that Juan Armando Hinojosa, owner of government contractor Grupo Higa, sold Videgaray the house in 2012 for the same price Hinojosa paid for it 10 months earlier.

Revelations that Videgaray, President Enrique Pena Nieto and first lady Angelica Rivera all bought or used homes belonging to Grupo Higa have hurt the government, which is struggling to revive a sluggish economy and curb gang violence.

Videgaray previously told the U.S. newspaper that the house purchase was conducted at market value, “both in terms of the amount paid and the rate of interest.”

Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.