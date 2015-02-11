Mexico detains brother of ex-governor over alleged embezzlement

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities said on Tuesday they had detained the brother of a former governor of Mexico’s restive western state of Guerrero for his role in an alleged scheme to embezzle 287 million pesos ($19.19 million) from public coffers.

Between 2012 and 2014, Carlos Aguirre and a handful of collaborators allegedly channeled government funds into firms that employed family members who would then divert the money into the group’s personal bank accounts, authorities said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vowed to crack down on corruption when he took office in 2012, but Congress has yet to approve the initiative and Pena Nieto is facing a political crisis over his own conflict of interest scandal.

Earlier this month he announced an investigation into home purchases by himself, his wife and his finance minister from government contractors that had fueled a public outcry. But he appointed an ally to run the probe.

Aguirre’s brother, former Guerrero Governor Angel Aguirre, stood down in October amid fierce criticism of his handling of the disappearance of 43 student teachers, who authorities say were abducted by police and killed by gang members, prompting nationwide protests.

($1 = 14.9585 Mexican pesos)