Mexico anti-corruption bill passes hurdle in Congress
February 26, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico anti-corruption bill passes hurdle in Congress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s lower house of Congress approved an anti-corruption bill on Thursday that could help boost President Enrique Pena Nieto, who is struggling to distance himself from a damaging conflict-of-interest scandal.

The bill, which strengthens oversight of public officials and designates a special prosecutor to tackle corruption, follows months of stalled efforts to pass anti-graft measures and criticism of the government for neglecting the problem.

The package of measures, which is still pending approval by Mexico’s Senate, replaces a separate anti-corruption bill passed by the Senate that stalled in the lower house when the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party and the opposition failed to agree.

Pena Nieto’s focus on reforming the struggling economy has been overshadowed by scandals underscoring rampant impunity in Mexico and passage of the bill could ease pressure on him.

However, critics question whether the new measures will be strictly enforced once enacted.

“It aims to clear up the president’s image,” said Alfonso Durazo, a member of the left-leaning opposition party Morena, ahead of the vote. “It is pure demagogy.”

Last year, Pena Nieto, his wife and his finance minister became embroiled in a scandal over their use of houses built by a major government contractor, just as Mexico was suffering international condemnation over the disappearance of 43 students apparently massacred by a drug gang working with corrupt police.

The president’s spokesman insists no laws were broken over the houses and that there will be no mea culpa.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Tom Brown

