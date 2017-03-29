FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Former Mexican ruling party governor wanted over embezzlement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 29, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 5 months ago

Former Mexican ruling party governor wanted over embezzlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former state governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling party on suspicion of embezzlement, the government of the northern border state of Chihuahua said on Tuesday.

Cesar Duarte, who governed Chihuahua for Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) between 2010 and 2016, is wanted for misappropriating public funds, said his successor as governor Javier Corral, a member of the opposition.

Corral, of the center-right National Action Party, said in a message broadcast online he believed Duarte had fled to neighboring Texas and would seek his extradition to Mexico.

"He's a fugitive of justice," Corral said, noting that three former Duarte administration officials had already been arrested.

Duarte was not immediately reachable for comment.

The PRI said late last year it was reviewing whether to take disciplinary action against Duarte following accusations by the opposition of fraud and corruption against him.

Duarte denied any wrongdoing.

Javier Duarte, an unrelated PRI politician who was governor of the Gulf state of Veracruz from 2010 and 2016, is also wanted for alleged corruption and is presently fugitive.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.