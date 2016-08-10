FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Former Mexico governor to face trial tied to Kia tax sweeteners
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Former Mexico governor to face trial tied to Kia tax sweeteners

Rodrigo Medina (C), former governor of Nuevo Leon state, is seen upon his arrival to a court to declare on tax incentives his administration gave to South Korean carmaker KIA to build a plant, in Monterrey, Mexico, August 8, 2016.Daniel Becerril

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A former governor of Mexico's northern Nuevo Leon state will be tried for alleged improprieties linked to tax incentives his administration gave to South Korean carmaker Kia Motors to build a plant, a local government source said on Tuesday.

In June, an anti-corruption prosecutor accused former governor Rodrigo Medina and 30 others including former officials, family and friends, of corruption that drained some 3.6 billion pesos ($195.87 million) from state coffers.

A judge late was set to rule on Tuesday that Medina should face trial although the timing was not yet clear, the source said.

Current independent Governor Jaime Rodriguez's administration has been demanding that Kia renegotiate some of the incentives pledged in an accord struck in 2014 under Medina.

In June, his government said it had reached a deal with Kia to cut the tax breaks it would receive for building its first Mexican plant in the state from 28 percent of the amount invested by the firm and its suppliers to 10.5 percent.

Kia Motors started production at its $1 billion factory in Mexico on May 16, with plans to increase its total production capacity to 300,000 vehicles a year, from this year's projected 100,000.

($1 = 18.3800 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Anahi Rama; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.