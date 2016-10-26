FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Outgoing state governor in Mexico ousted from ranks of ruling party
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2016 / 4:57 AM / 10 months ago

Outgoing state governor in Mexico ousted from ranks of ruling party

Javier Duarte, Governor of the state of Veracruz, attends a news conference in Xalapa, Mexico, August 10, 2015.Stringer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) expelled an outgoing state governor from its ranks on Tuesday, saying the official violated party rules as head of the Gulf state of Veracruz.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant last week for Javier Duarte over his alleged involvement in organized crime and money laundering.

Duarte failed to attend a hearing of the party's justice committee on Tuesday and his whereabouts are not known.

"The expulsion of Javier Duarte de Ochoa was decided because it has been proved ... that he systematically violated the party rules and ethics codes," the party said in a statement.

With his expulsion, the ruling party of President Enrique Pena Nieto said it had re-affirmed its fight against corruption, an issue that had cast a shadow over the PRI.

Late last month, the party suspended Duarte's membership after federal authorities began investigating charges including the diversion of public funds and embezzlement.

Duarte, who presided over a spike in gang violence and kidnappings in Veracruz, as well a doubling of state debt, has denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Natalie Schachar; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.