Mexico president vows conflict of interest probe into home deals
#World News
February 3, 2015 / 7:18 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico president vows conflict of interest probe into home deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during the 37th session of the public national security council in Mexico City December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday said he would order a probe into the purchase of homes from government contractors by himself, his wife and his finance minister, amid national outrage at perceived corruption.

Pena Nieto announced a series of measures to address possible conflicts of interest in the government, including new reporting responsibilities for federal officials. He said Mexico needed a new framework to address issues of conflict of interest and appointed a new minister to lead efforts.

Pena Nieto’s family was ensnared in a scandal after it emerged that his wife was acquiring a multimillion dollar mansion from a subsidiary of Grupo Higa, which was part of a Chinese-led consortium that won a now-shelved $3.75 billion rail contract.

Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray also bought a home and received a loan from the contractor.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

