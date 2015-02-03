Mexico president vows conflict of interest probe into home deals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday said he would order a probe into the purchase of homes from government contractors by himself, his wife and his finance minister, amid national outrage at perceived corruption.
Pena Nieto announced a series of measures to address possible conflicts of interest in the government, including new reporting responsibilities for federal officials. He said Mexico needed a new framework to address issues of conflict of interest and appointed a new minister to lead efforts.
Pena Nieto’s family was ensnared in a scandal after it emerged that his wife was acquiring a multimillion dollar mansion from a subsidiary of Grupo Higa, which was part of a Chinese-led consortium that won a now-shelved $3.75 billion rail contract.
Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray also bought a home and received a loan from the contractor.
Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom