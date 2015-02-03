Mexico president vows conflict of interest probe into home deals

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during the 37th session of the public national security council in Mexico City December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday said he would order a probe into the purchase of homes from government contractors by himself, his wife and his finance minister, amid national outrage at perceived corruption.

Pena Nieto announced a series of measures to address possible conflicts of interest in the government, including new reporting responsibilities for federal officials. He said Mexico needed a new framework to address issues of conflict of interest and appointed a new minister to lead efforts.

Pena Nieto’s family was ensnared in a scandal after it emerged that his wife was acquiring a multimillion dollar mansion from a subsidiary of Grupo Higa, which was part of a Chinese-led consortium that won a now-shelved $3.75 billion rail contract.

Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray also bought a home and received a loan from the contractor.