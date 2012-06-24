FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 32 killed in bus accident in Mexico
June 24, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

At least 32 killed in bus accident in Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 32 people were killed in Mexico on Sunday after the bus they were traveling in turned over on a wet road in the southwestern state of Guerrero, a Red Cross official said.

At least seven people were injured and believed to be in a serious condition, the official said. “In the area where it happened it’s raining very hard,” he added.

The official said most of the people inside the passenger bus were wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the logo of Mexico’s Labor Party (PT), a small grouping in Congress supporting leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Other emergency crews were dispatched to where the accident took place about 2-1/2 hours drive southwest of Mexico City.

Guerrero state police department had no immediate comment.

Mexico holds a presidential election on July 1.

Bus crashes and other road accidents are common on Mexico’s main roads, causing hundreds of deaths a year.

In April, at least 43 people were killed when a cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway in the Gulf state of Veracruz, in one of the worst accidents the country has suffered in recent times.

Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Walsh

