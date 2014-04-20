FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight killed in plane crash in northern Mexico
April 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Eight killed in plane crash in northern Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Hawker 800 jet crashed in northern Mexico late on Saturday, killing all eight people on board, the government of the state of Coahuila said.

The plane came down in an industrial estate in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, just north of state capital Saltillo, the Coahuila attorney general’s office said in a statement.

According to preliminary findings, the jet departed from the Mexican Caribbean island of Cozumel on the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and was bound for Ramos Arizpe, the statement said. It was not clear what caused the crash.

Separately, authorities in Naucalpan on the northwestern fringe of Mexico City said late on Saturday that a three-way car collision there had killed at least eight people and injured 12 others, some of them seriously.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento; editing by Jane Baird

