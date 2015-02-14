FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico train, bus crash kills at least 16
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 14, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico train, bus crash kills at least 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTERREY (Reuters) - At least 16 were killed and 30 injured in a collision between a freight train and a bus on a highway in the north of Mexico on Friday evening, an emergency official said.

The bus, ignoring the stop light at a railway crossing, was split in half by the oncoming train, said Jorge Camacho, head of emergency services in Nuevo Leon state.

“We have confirmed the death of 16 people and we believe there are more underneath the bus, so the death toll could reach 20,” Camacho said.

A local newspaper said the bus appeared to have been carrying some 60 people, when it only had seating for 40.

Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.