Nine dead after bus crash in northeastern Mexico
#World News
May 10, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Nine dead after bus crash in northeastern Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Nine people are dead and 30 people remain hospitalized after a crash between two buses early on Sunday morning in northeastern Mexico, according to a government statement.

Eight passengers died at the scene and a ninth person died at the hospital, the government said.

The crash occurred on a highway in the state of Tamaulipas. One of the bus drivers, who was speeding, veered into the opposite lane, slamming into the other bus, according to the statement.

Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
