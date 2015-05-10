Nine dead after bus crash in northeastern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Nine people are dead and 30 people remain hospitalized after a crash between two buses early on Sunday morning in northeastern Mexico, according to a government statement.

Eight passengers died at the scene and a ninth person died at the hospital, the government said.

The crash occurred on a highway in the state of Tamaulipas. One of the bus drivers, who was speeding, veered into the opposite lane, slamming into the other bus, according to the statement.