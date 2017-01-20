Guzman faces 17-count indictment, mandatory life prison term: U.S. attorney

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will be arraigned on Friday in a 17-count indictment, including a charge of leading a continuing criminal enterprise that carries a mandatory life prison term, a U.S. attorney said on Friday.

"Today marks a milestone in our pursuit of Chapo Guzman," Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York told a news conference.

Capers said Guzman also faces maximum life sentences on the other drug trafficking charges.