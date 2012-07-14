FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fugitive caught in Cancun after 24 years on the run
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 14, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. fugitive caught in Cancun after 24 years on the run

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The U.S. Marshals Service has captured Vincent Legrend Walters, one of the law enforcement agency’s 15 most wanted fugitives, in the Mexican resort city of Cancun.

Walters, 45, wanted on kidnapping, murder and drug charges stemming from a 1988 San Diego case, was apprehended Friday morning, then transported to Mexico City where he will await extradition to the United States, the service said late on Friday.

Walters had been working at the Cancun International Airport under the assumed name Oscar Rivera, according to a statement released by the agency.

Walters was targeted in an undercover Drug Enforcement Agency operation in 1988, accused of buying $20,000 worth of chemicals used to make methamphetamine as well as negotiating a $200,000 drug deal with undercover agents.

After he lost possession of the finished meth, Walters allegedly took three individuals hostage, including Christina Reyes, in an attempt to trade them for the drugs. But Reyes was killed in a botched release, gagged with a chemically saturated rag, according to the statement.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it worked closely with Mexican law enforcement authorities on the capture.

(This story has been refiled to add missing dollar sign in the fourth paragraph)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.