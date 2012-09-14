FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine corpses found hanging from bridge in northern Mexico
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2012 / 6:57 PM / 5 years ago

Nine corpses found hanging from bridge in northern Mexico

Lizbeth Diaz

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The bodies of nine tortured and murdered men were found dangling from a bridge in northern Mexico on Friday, local security sources said, just days after one of the country’s most wanted drug lords was captured in the same state.

The corpses were found in the northern Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, home to one of the lucrative drug-smuggling routes coveted by the cartels and just across the U.S.-Mexico border from Laredo, Texas.

The head of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, Jorge Costilla, alias “El Coss,” was apprehended in the Tamaulipas port city of Tampico in the same state on Wednesday.

Based in Tamaulipas, the Gulf Cartel has been weakened over the past couple of years by a violent turf war with the Zetas, a gang formed by army deserters which acted as enforcers for the cartel before breaking with their employers in 2010.

Mass killings have become increasingly common as Mexico’s drug war violence has deepened, the corpses often set on chilling display.

Arrests of major drug traffickers have often had bloody repercussions in a six-year war against organized crime.

Since outgoing President Felipe Calderon launched a military-led offensive against the cartels, more than 55,000 people have been killed.

Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.