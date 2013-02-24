FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian national killed in Mexican resort of Acapulco
February 24, 2013 / 3:52 AM / 5 years ago

Belgian national killed in Mexican resort of Acapulco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACAPULCO (Reuters) - A Belgian man was shot dead in Mexico’s Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Saturday, the latest episode of violence to strike one of the country’s most important tourist destinations.

Acapulco police spokeswoman Gloria Mendez said the man, 58, resisted two assailants who were attempting to steal his convertible Mercedes Benz, one of whom shot him in the chest.

The shooting took place just minutes away from the city’s landmark Princess hotel, site of next week’s Mexico Open professional tennis tournament. Many players have already arrived, including tournament star attraction Rafael Nadal.

Mexico’s interior ministry had announced earlier on Saturday that police had captured a top Acapulco cartel leader, Ricardo Reza, late Friday.

Earlier this month, six Spanish women were raped when hooded gunmen forced their way into the beach house they had rented.

Drug-related violence has been on the rise in Acapulco and last year the city was Mexico’s murder capital.

Reporting by Luis Enrique Martinez and David Alire Garcia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
