Mexico identifies remains of 10 youths abducted in capital

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities have identified the remains of 10 out of 12 youths abducted from a Mexico City club in May and dumped in a mass grave, a government official said on Monday, a crime that stoked fears drug gang violence is creeping into the capital.

Thirteen corpses were found in a grave covered in cement just outside Mexico City last week. Nine of the victims had been decapitated.

Five of the corpses were identified last week. An official at the attorney general’s office said that preliminary tests showed they had identified another five, taking the total to 10, and were still trying to identify the other remains. The official spoke on condition of anonymity given sensitivities surrounding the case.

Local media reported two of the group were children of drug bosses but there was no official confirmation.

Mexico City has been largely free of gang violence that has killed close to 80,000 people since 2007 elsewhere in the country. The abduction of the dozen youths from a club called Heaven in a busy quarter of downtown Mexico City sent jitters through residents.

President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December, has shifted the focus away from going after cartel bosses to fighting crimes such as extortion and kidnapping.