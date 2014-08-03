FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Son of prominent Mexican politician charged in drug cartel case
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 3, 2014 / 11:48 PM / 3 years ago

Son of prominent Mexican politician charged in drug cartel case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The son of a prominent ruling party politician in Mexico was charged on Sunday with withholding evidence as authorities investigate his potential ties to organized crime after a video surfaced showing him meeting with one of the country’s top drug lords.

Rodrigo Vallejo is accused of being part of a cover-up and failing to answer questions by investigators with the federal attorney general’s office, the government said in a statement.

The case threatens to damage the crime-fighting image of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of President Enrique Pena Nieto, who has sought to deemphasize drug violence in favor of economic reforms.

Vallejo, the son of the former PRI governor of western Michoacan state, has claimed publicly that he was threatened and forced to meet with Servando “La Tuta” Gomez, leader of the violent Knights Templar cartel.

The leaked 18-minute video was made public last week and shows Vallejo chatting amicably with Gomez about Mexican politics, portions of which have been repeatedly played on national television.

The video immediately prompted calls from opposition politicians for a full investigation.

Vallejo’s father, Fausto Vallejo, was elected governor in 2011 in a campaign marked by accusations that the PRI had colluded with organized crime to steal a narrow victory.

Vallejo resigned in June citing failing health.

The Knights Templar cartel clashed with vigilante groups in Michoacan earlier this year, prompting Pena Nieto to order federal troops into the restive state.

The Knights emerged from a split in another cartel in Michoacan known as La Familia and have controlled large swaths of the mountainous state in recent years.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.