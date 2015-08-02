Five found shot to death in Mexico City apartment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Four women and a man were found dead in a middle-class neighborhood in the Mexican capital on Friday, a rare occurrence in the city despite drug violence hot spots elsewhere in the country.

Three of the women found shot to death lived in the apartment in the middle-class Narvarte neighborhood in the southern part of the city, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Among the dead was photojournalist Ruben Espinosa, who worked for leading Mexican magazine Proceso as well as the Cuartoscuro photo agency, local media reported.