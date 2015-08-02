FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five found shot to death in Mexico City apartment
August 2, 2015

Five found shot to death in Mexico City apartment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Four women and a man were found dead in a middle-class neighborhood in the Mexican capital on Friday, a rare occurrence in the city despite drug violence hot spots elsewhere in the country.

Three of the women found shot to death lived in the apartment in the middle-class Narvarte neighborhood in the southern part of the city, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Among the dead was photojournalist Ruben Espinosa, who worked for leading Mexican magazine Proceso as well as the Cuartoscuro photo agency, local media reported.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
