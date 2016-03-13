Ten suspected gang members killed in gunfight in northeast Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 10 suspected gang members were killed on Sunday in an early morning firefight with federal security forces in the dangerous northeastern Mexican city of Reynosa, the state government said.

The gunfight began at 4:30 a.m. CDT (0930 GMT) on Sunday, during an operation against a gang based in Reynosa, the Tamaulipas state government said in a statement.

At least 10 people died in the operation, which included members of the marines, army and federal police. Four members of the security forces were injured when a vehicle was upended.

As a result of the operation, other members of the gang blocked off major avenues in the city to try and halt the attack, the statement said.

Images on social media showed burned out buses and trucks blocking roads. In one video posted on Facebook, a peal of automatic rifle shots can be heard. By 8:30 a.m., the blocked roads were cleared and traffic began to flow again, the statement said.

Tamaulipas, which borders Texas, is one of the most dangerous states in Mexico and a key smuggling and migrant kidnapping location.

More than 100,000 people have died in drug-related violence since 2007 in Mexico.